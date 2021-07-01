1 hour ago

After nearly two decades of plying their trade at the Agbogbloshie market, onion sellers have finally vacated to Adjen Kotoku, a new place secured for them by the government.

This forms part of a decongestion exercise dubbed 'Make Accra Work Again' being spearheaded by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey.

The task appeared to be a tough one for the Minister because the traders had on several occasions resisted the directive to relocate to their new base.

But after several weeks of negotiations between the Ministry and stakeholders in the value chain, the onion traders have been forced out of the Agbogbloshie market today, July 1, 2021.

Reacting to the development, Media personality and Head of Programs at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokuaa applauded Mr. Henry Quartey for his tenacity to sanitize the congested Agbogbloshie market.

According to the UTV's ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ host, there have been unsuccessful attempts to remove the onion dealers from the Agbogbloshie market but has taken the invention of Mr. Henry Quartey to get it done.

In a Facebook post, Vim Lady, as she is affectionately called, said Henry Quartey has truly indicated he is fixing the rots in the Greater Accra Region and therefore called on other pointees to emulate the traits to help fix this county.

“16 years of attempts to remove Onion Farmers from the congested Agbogbloshie market but Hon Quartey has done it.

This man is a true indication of FIXING GHANA

How i wish others will have the balls to leave the politics and fix Ghana,” she wrote.