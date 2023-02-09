3 hours ago

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Herbert Krapah as the Deputy Minister for Energy.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Herbert Krapah was serving as a Deputy Minister for Trade.

He is a governance and legal expert who served as Government Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Information until December 2020.

The astute lawyer who was called to the Ghana Bar in 2017 has experience in Trade and Investment Law, Commercial Law, Debt Restructuring, among others.

He previously worked as a lawyer at Africa Legal Associates, a reputable law firm in Ghana.

Education

Mr. Krapah holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Ghana and a Master of Law Degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK, where he specialised in International Finance, Secured Financing, International Commercial Arbitration and Corporate Crime.

He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Finance from the University of Ghana Business School and a Certificate in Human Rights Law from Fordham University in New York.

He is a lecturer at the University Of Ghana School Of Law where his research focuses on both legal philosophy and global constitutionalism.

Herbert Krapah is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Programme for African Leadership and the Criminal Justice Reform Ghana.

CREDENTIALS

MSc(Development Finance)–University of Ghana Business School, Legon, Accra, Ghana.

Master of Laws–London School of Economics and Political Science, London, UK

Certificate (Human Rights Law)-Fordham University, New York, USA

BL–Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana

Bachelor of Laws–University of Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana

BSc (Agricultural Science)-Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana.