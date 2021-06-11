4 hours ago

On the interbank board today, June 11, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7488 and a selling price of 5.7546 as compared to yesterday’s trading buying price of 5.7483 and a selling price of 5.7541 to close the 23rd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.

Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1323 and a selling price of 8.1410 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1178 and a selling price of 8.1265.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9973 and a selling price of 7.0042 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0035 and a selling 7.0104.

The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4218 and a selling price of 0.4222 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 0.4213 and a selling price of 0.4217.

The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1894 and a selling price of 71.2833 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.2251 and a selling price of 71.4755.

For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 93.6520 and a selling price of 93.7443 as compared to yesterday’s trading.

Source: GhanaWeb