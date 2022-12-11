4 hours ago

A formal New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Ebenezer Nartey, has rejected calls by some Majority MPs calling for the resignation or dismissal of Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

Contrary to claims that the Finance Minister's performance falls short of expectations, Mr. Ebenezer Nartey maintains that Ofori-Atta is still capable of managing the nation's financial issues and performing effectively.

He said on Adom TV's Badwam program hosted by Akwasi Nsiah that Mr. Ofori-Atta, who has overseen the nation's finances for the past four years, can perform even far better in the NPP's second term under President Akufo-Addo.

In his submission on the program, Hon. Ebenezer Nartey asserted that interactions he had with constituents indicated that the Finance Minister was performing well. He therefore asked the majority of MPs who are *calling* for his resignation to reconsider their decision.

"From where I sit, I don't view him as being worn out; rather, I see him as still being active and doing an excellent job. Some members of the Majority Caucus claim to have engaged their constituents, and I have done the same in my area, but no one has informed me that the Finance Minister is tired of the job," he stated.

He claimed that since Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is similarly qualified and has the capacity to work for the good of the nation, he should be given the latitude he needs to operate, just like the other ministers who have remained in office six years after being appointed.

"Why do you say he's tired if he's been managing the country's finances for four years and we're in the second term of the same government? If Amoako-Atta (Roads and Highways Minister), Minister of Communications, and Minister of Energy are all performing, why do you say the Finance Minister, who releases funds for these ministers is underperforming?" He inquired.

About 95 Majority MPs called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire the Finance Minister for failing to adequately manage the economy, which fueled more calls for his dismissal. To them, Mr. Ofori-Atta's dismissal would contribute to regaining confidence in the country's financial sector.

The Minority caucus subsequently submitted a motion of censure against the Finance Minister, accusing him of financial irresponsibility, conflict of interest, and gross economic mismanagement. However, they were unsuccessful in their quest because only 136 legislators from the Minority side voted, thus falling short of the two-thirds constitutional requirement for the motion to pass through.