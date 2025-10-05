12 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Abirem, Charles Owiredu, has attributed the high cost of DStv subscriptions in Ghana to excessive taxation rather than unfair pricing by MultiChoice.

Speaking on Adom TV, Mr. Owiredu explained that Ghanaian subscribers are burdened with multiple taxes that significantly raise the overall cost of their packages, unlike in neighbouring countries such as Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, DStv users pay only a 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) on their subscriptions,” he said. “But in Ghana, subscribers pay a 15% VAT, plus 2.5% each for the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and GETFund Levy, a 5% Communication Service Tax, and an additional 3% charge on decoder usage.”

He noted that this brings Ghana’s total tax burden on DStv subscriptions to about 28%, compared to Nigeria’s 7.5%, making it difficult for prices to be comparable across the two markets.

Mr. Owiredu stressed that the issue is not about DStv “cheating” Ghanaian consumers, but rather the effect of cumulative taxes imposed by the government.

“It’s not DStv exploiting Ghanaians; the taxes are simply too many,” he emphasized.

He urged the government to review and reduce some of these levies if it is committed to making subscription fees more affordable for citizens.

“If the government truly wants DStv prices to go down, it must remove some of these taxes,” he added.