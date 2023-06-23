1 hour ago

Hibernian, a prominent club in the Scottish Premier League, has successfully secured the services of goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on a three-year contract from English side Charlton Athletic.

The financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed. Should Hibernian qualify for the group stages, Wollacott will have the opportunity to feature in the Europa Conference League.

The Ghanaian international goalkeeper completed his move to Hibernian on Friday, bidding farewell to Charlton Athletic in the English Ligue 1. Wollacott's arrival is anticipated to significantly strengthen the squad.

Reuniting with his former manager, who he had previously worked with during his time at Bristol City, Wollacott will now join forces with him at Hibernian.

He is poised to provide strong competition for captain David Marshall in the upcoming season.

Wollacott's career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable since his debut for the Ghana national team.

Having plied his trade in the English League 2, he quickly earned his spot in the Black Stars.

Impressive performances led him to secure a move to the French Ligue 1, where he joined Charlton Athletic last summer and made 20 appearances.

Now, Wollacott is set to showcase his talents in the Scottish top-flight following his transfer to Hibernian.

His arrival is expected to bolster the team's goalkeeping options and make a valuable contribution to their ambitions in the upcoming season.