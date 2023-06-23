1 hour ago

Lee Johnson, the manager of Hibernian, has expressed his admiration for Ghanaian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, who recently joined the club this summer.

Johnson and Wollacott have a history of working together during their time at Bristol City, and now they reunite at Hibernian after taking different paths in their careers.

Wollacott finalized his move to Hibernian from Charlton Athletic in the English Ligue 1 on Friday, signing a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The goalkeeper is expected to play a vital role for the team.

In response to Wollacott's signing, Johnson has praised his athleticism, bravery, and confidence.

“He’s athletic, brave, and confident and, with big competitions coming up, it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department,”

“He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.”

With important competitions approaching, Johnson emphasizes the significance of having a strong goalkeeping department.

He expressed his satisfaction in seeing Wollacott fulfill his potential, highlighting his experience of over 100 games and his appearances on the international stage with Ghana.

As the new season approaches, Wollacott will provide competition for captain David Marshall.

The goalkeeper's career has seen remarkable growth since his breakthrough with the Ghana national team.

Prior to representing the Black Stars, Wollacott played in the English League 2. After delivering impressive performances, he secured a move to Ligue 1, joining Charlton Athletic last summer, where he featured in 20 games.

Now, Wollacott will compete in the Scottish top-flight following his transfer to Hibernian.

His arrival strengthens the team's goalkeeping options and enhances their prospects for the upcoming season.