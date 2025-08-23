19 hours ago

The legal representative of former Hearts of Oak technical director Rene Hiddink has threatened to seek the dissolution of the Ghanaian giants after FIFA imposed a transfer ban on the club.

The Phobians were slapped with a three-window transfer ban by world football’s governing body for failing to pay $150,000 owed to Hiddink following the premature termination of his contract.

The Dutchman, who was appointed in July 2023, left the club just eight months later. After his dismissal, he lodged a complaint with FIFA, which ordered Hearts to settle the debt within 90 days—a directive the club failed to honour.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Hiddink’s lawyer David Winnie accused Hearts of acting in bad faith by rushing to register players before the ban was enforced.

“Hearts of Oak acted dishonestly and sneakily. They knew the FIFA ban was coming, so they rushed player registrations. I will petition FIFA to dissolve the club,” Winnie fumed.

The ruling means Hearts are barred from signing players locally and internationally until the outstanding debt is cleared.