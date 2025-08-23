17 hours ago

Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin has cautioned that persistently high lending rates continue to weigh on private sector growth, despite recent macroeconomic gains including a stronger cedi and easing inflation.

Speaking at Prudential Bank’s Cedi Appreciation Seminar in Accra, Prof. Bokpin said the Bank of Ghana’s decision to lower its policy rate from 28 percent in March to 25 percent reflects improved fundamentals such as trade surpluses and greater fiscal discipline. However, he warned that double-digit interest rates remain a major obstacle to business expansion.

“The kind of interest rate we have can only fund imports, not production or manufacturing,” he noted, stressing that the cost of credit remains out of line with government’s growth ambitions.

Currently, lending rates charged by commercial banks range from about 16 percent to nearly 25 percent, with some loans available at 12 percent. While this marks progress from the 32 percent peak in 2020, Prof. Bokpin argued that the gap between the central bank’s 25 percent policy rate and market rates nearing 30 percent reflects inefficiencies in the financial system.

“That represents a cost in the system which must be addressed,” he said.

The economist praised the coordination between the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Ghana, which has helped push inflation down from over 50 percent in early 2023 to around 12.1 percent this year. Projections suggest inflation could return to single digits by early 2026. But Prof. Bokpin cautioned that macroeconomic stability should not be mistaken for economic resilience.

“Stability is only a means. Since 1992, we have moved between stability and crisis. What’s missing is resilience—the economy’s ability to withstand shocks,” he argued.

He warned that keeping lending rates elevated for too long could hurt competitiveness and job creation, contrasting Ghana’s environment with Kenya, where businesses access loans at around 10 percent.

“If our rates are not aligned, we are denying private capital the opportunity to expand and employ,” he said.

Prof. Bokpin also pointed to structural bottlenecks, including high state-driven costs that private sector efficiency alone cannot fix. He called for targeted government interventions to reduce these burdens and create a more enabling investment climate.

On currency movements, he cautioned that the pace of the cedi’s appreciation has disrupted businesses reliant on stable exchange rate planning. “When adjustments are too sharp, projects are put on hold. Gradual adjustments would allow firms to plan better,” he said.

He concluded by urging policymakers to ensure that gains from fiscal prudence, disinflation and currency stability are translated into affordable credit for businesses.

“If businesses can access credit at eight percent with long maturities, they can expand, create jobs, and transform the economy,” he stressed.