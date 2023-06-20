28 minutes ago

The application for the High Court to vary its order to hear the James Gyakye Quayson case on a daily basis has been adjourned to Wednesday, June 21.

This follows a request by prosecution to be given time to react to the affidavit deposed to in the application.

Lawyers for James Gyakye Quayson are seeking to prevent the case from being heard on every day which they believe will affect the campaigns of the accused who is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the Assin North By-election scheduled for June 27.

But when the matter was called, deputy attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah argued that the state has not had enough time to study the affidavit hence the hearing of the motion be moved to June 21.

The prosecution further urged the court to continue the cross-examination of its witness today.

The defence team led by Tsatsu Tsikata however, opposed the request asking the court to hear the motion today before continuing any proceedings related to the substantive case.

The judge however stayed proceedings for Tuesday and adjourned the hearing of the motion to Wednesday after which a decision on the next adjourned date for the substantive matter will be given.

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah spoke to the media after Tuesday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which was heavily represented in court by members of parliament and former ministers is confident of getting the order of the court varied.

Source: citifmonline