2 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has denied a motion by James Gyakye Quayson for the ongoing criminal proceedings against him to be stayed pending the by-election in Assin North.

Mr. Quayson whose election was declared null and void by the Supreme Court is standing trial for counts of perjury and deceiving a public official when he denied owing allegiance to any other country aside Ghana.

Mr. Quayson, however, has filed nominations to contest on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the by-election scheduled for June 27.

But his lawyers on Friday urged the court to stay proceedings as their client is on a national assignment.

The state however opposed the plea.

The court after considering the arguments denied the request.

The case has been adjourned to June 21, which is six days away from the by-election.

Source: citifmonline