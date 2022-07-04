2 hours ago

The High Court has overruled a submission of no case made by lawyers of the 14 accused persons in the Major Mahama Murder trial.

The 14, including then assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah argued that the prosecution had not made a compelling case enough against them.

Their lawyers thus argued that they had not been implicated in the tragic killing of Major Mahama and should be freed of the charge.

Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting as an additional High Court Judge, however, rejected their argument.

Her Ladyship held that the charges of intentionally causing harm to, and murder of, Major Maxwell Mahama had been sufficiently demonstrated by the prosecution and needed to be defended.

She consequently overruled the submission of no case, and called upon the accused persons to open their defence.

Source: citifmonline