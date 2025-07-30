9 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has dismissed a request for adjournment filed by the newly appointed lawyer for Mildred Donkor, the third accused in the ongoing National Signals Bureau (NSB) case involving the alleged theft of GH¢49 million in state funds.

Justice John Nyante Nyadu, who presided over the hearing, ruled that Donkor had been given sufficient time to secure legal representation and was therefore expected to have adequately briefed her new counsel ahead of proceedings.

“I ordinarily would have granted the request if the accused were illiterate,” the judge noted. “But for someone as literate as she is, who was aware that this case had been adjourned to secure legal representation, it is reasonably expected that she would apprise her lawyer of all pending processes.”

Appearing before the court for the first time, Mr. Nutifafa Nutsukpui, counsel for Donkor, had requested a short adjournment to allow time to review the case files.

He explained that Donkor had only formally retained his services the previous evening and had submitted incomplete documentation late in the day.

“The accused left our offices around 6 p.m. yesterday and brought us documents that she had, but they did not include the application,” he told the court. “We didn’t have the time to apply for certified copies to apprise ourselves.”

However, Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai opposed the motion, arguing that the late engagement of legal counsel should not be used to stall court proceedings.

He further noted that the motion on the docket did not directly concern Donkor but was part of a disclosure request filed by lawyers for other accused persons.

“Disclosure is an ongoing process,” Dr. Srem-Sai argued. “When counsel properly enters the matter, he has every right to seek the disclosures relevant to his client.”

The high-profile trial involves former NSB Director Kwabena Adu-Boahen, his wife Angela Adjei-Boateng, Mildred Donkor, and a fourth accused person. The quartet is facing charges related to the embezzlement of GH¢49 million, which prosecutors allege was used to acquire multiple properties.

The case has been adjourned to July 31, 2025, for continuation of proceedings.