The Criminal Division of the High Court has dismissed an application filed by former Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, challenging the legality of an arrest warrant issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr. Ofori-Atta had sought to strike out the warrant, arguing that it violated his human rights and was unlawfully obtained. He further requested the court to set aside all related proceedings, including an Interpol Red Notice alert issued against him.

However, in a statement released by the OSP on Thursday, July 31, 2025, it was confirmed that the court found no merit in the application and dismissed the case in its entirety.

“The High Court (Criminal Division) has dismissed an application by former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta seeking to strike out a warrant issued for his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” the statement read.

“Mr. Ofori-Atta had argued that the OSP unlawfully obtained the warrant and asked the court to set aside all related proceedings, including an Interpol Red Notice alert. However, the court this morning ruled that the application lacked merit and dismissed it in its entirety.”

Background

The case stems from a press briefing held on February 12, 2025, during which Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng declared Mr. Ofori-Atta a fugitive. The OSP stated that all indications pointed to the former minister having fled Ghana to evade investigations into suspected corruption and related offences.

Six days later, following communication from Mr. Ofori-Atta’s legal team confirming his intention to voluntarily return to the country, the OSP removed his name from its list of wanted persons. His lawyers provided a definitive return date, which the OSP deemed reasonable, and subsequently adjusted his scheduled appearance accordingly.

Though no longer classified as a fugitive, Mr. Ofori-Atta remains under investigation in multiple high-profile cases. These include:



Revenue Assurance Contracts: Agreements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for revenue monitoring in the petroleum and minerals sectors.



ECG Contract Termination: The cancellation of a contract with Beijing Technology Limited, which was aimed at reducing distribution losses and improving the power network.



National Cathedral Project: Procurement and financial management activities related to the controversial National Cathedral initiative.



Ambulance Procurement: Contracts awarded to Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for the supply and maintenance of 307 Mercedes-Benz ambulances, initially through the Ministry for Special Development Initiatives.



GRA Tax Refund Account: Disbursements and use of funds from the Ghana Revenue Authority’s tax refund account.

Investigations by the OSP are ongoing as the former finance minister prepares to respond to the allegations.