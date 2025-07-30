10 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has partially dismissed a motion for further disclosures filed by lawyers for the first and second accused persons in the ongoing National Signals Bureau (NSB) trial, ruling that several requested documents were either irrelevant or not in the prosecution’s possession.

The application was brought by Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, counsel for Kwabena Adu-Boahen, his wife Angela Adjei-Boateng, and the fourth accused.

The motion sought access to a number of documents, including the bill of lading for a BMW vehicle, details of the port of entry, and the police docket concerning the vehicle in question.

According to Atta Akyea, these documents were crucial to determining whether Adu-Boahen had imported a stolen vehicle, a core issue in the prosecution’s case.

He argued that withholding such documents would disadvantage the defence and perpetuate an “unfortunate narrative” by the prosecution.

However, Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai opposed the motion, contending that the bill of lading was not in the possession of the prosecution and was more likely to be in the hands of the accused, as Adu-Boahen had been listed as both importer and exporter on the customs declaration form.

“The bill of lading is irrelevant and not in our possession. The customs declaration form already provides the necessary importation details,” the Deputy AG submitted.

Delivering his ruling, Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu found that the information requested under the first three categories—the bill of lading, port of entry documents, and vehicle clearance records—had already been substantially addressed in the supplementary witness statement filed by prosecution witness Frank Cromwell.

Regarding the police docket, the judge acknowledged that although the Attorney General’s office denied possessing a full copy, the Police CID had made some disclosures from their records. He therefore declined the motion for further disclosures but issued a specific order:

“This court orders the Ghana Police Service to directly provide all relevant information in their possession concerning the BMW 740D with chassis number J020CM11428 to the defence team.”

The case is expected to resume on July 31, 2025, for the hearing of another pending motion.