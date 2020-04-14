3 hours ago

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong may not stay beyond this season at Celtic according to former Aston Villa and Rangers full back Alan Hutton.

The former footballer turned pundit has been wowed by the youngsters impressive form for Celtic this season.

He believes sooner than later the Parkhead club will be receiving overtures from clubs about the services of the marauding full back.

Frimpong joined Celtic in the summer as part of the club's academy but his impressive form means he was thrusted into the first team set up with injuries to key first team players.

The 19 year old has since not looked back offering impressive performances that has amazed most observers in Scottish football.

Asked by Football Insider about the level of interest in the Celtic talent, Hutton said: “There will be people round about keeping an eye on Frimpong, for sure. He’s exciting to watch and that’s what fans want.

“From the outside looking in, a player who’s playing in my position, it’s good to see players like that – attacking, no fear going forward and getting back, setting up goals.

“He’s definitely one for the future, he’s very, very young, an exciting talent who’s only going to get better.”

Asked if Frimpong may not be at Celtic next season, Hutton replied: “He may not, no.”

Frimpong has played 19 times for Celtic this season, operating either at right-back or at wing-back in Lennon’s recently favoured 3-2 formation.

The fullback has scored two goals and provided three assists already for the Hoops this season.