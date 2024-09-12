1 hour ago

A man, believed to be in his late 30s, has been arrested, stripped naked, and tied to an electricity pole after being caught stealing high-tension cables that supply power to the Awutu Okwampa community.

According to police sources, more than a kilometer of high-tension cables had been stolen from the community three weeks ago, leaving residents in complete darkness.

Awutu Okwampa and several nearby communities have been without electricity since then. The suspect was caught attempting to steal the remaining cables, leading to his arrest.

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspect was beaten and tied to the same pole he had climbed in his attempt to steal the cables.

The suspect is currently in police custody and assisting with investigations.