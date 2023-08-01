6 hours ago

Pat Thomas' new album, <em>Pat Thomas and </em><em>Kwashibu Area Band, </em>brings the West African genre of highlife into the 21st century

Legendary Ghanaian vocalist and songwriter Nana Kwabena Amo Mensah, popularly known as Pat Thomas has emphatically stated that Highlife as a genre can never phase out.

On August 1, 2023, during his appearance on the New Day show, the host asked the veteran musician the intriguing question, "Is Highlife dying?" The atmosphere lightened with laughter as Pat Thomas confidently responded, "Never."

Pat Thomas went on to explain that the genre is rather being integrated into other subgenres.

“Even the young guys are also doing High Life, but just that they're trying to differentiate it in a way to sell themselves. Like Afro-Pop. Afro this, Afro that. It's all high life,” he said.

Speaking on the difference between music making in the past and music making nowadays, Pat Thomas explained that Highlife is evolving and being incorporated into other sub-genres. And that the younger generation is creating music in the Highlife style, but adding their own unique touches to it.

He said: “Our time is different, though. But this is their time and they say whatever they think is okay for them.

"There are generations, so every generation has this sort of way, has its way. You can complain. They are doing what they feel is good for them to do and nobody can stop them. Nobody's supposed to stop them anyways because it's what they like to do and they are doing it”.