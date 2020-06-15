4 hours ago

Highlife legend Nana Tuffour has died.

Reports suggest he died at home.

66-year-old James Nana Tuffour is said to have departed to eternity in the early hours of Monday, June 15 after a short illness.

His body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

Born on February 14, 1954, Nana Tuffour started his journey in music with keyboardist Alex Konadu. He later joined the Wanto Wazuri Band as a pianist and subsequently became the frontman of the band.

With the aim of releasing a solo album, he left for Nigeria. During his stay in the West African country, he worked as a keyboardist for King Sunny Ade, a famous Nigerian musician.

Nana Tuffour released his first album ‘Highlife Romance’ in 1979.

‘99 24’ as the musician was affectionately called, had over 15 albums, and a number of awards to his credit.

His popular songs included ‘Abeiku’, ‘Me Yere Dada’, ‘Owuo Sei Fie’, ‘Adeepena’ and ‘Manu Me Ho’.

Ghanaweb