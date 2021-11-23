2 hours ago

Hundreds of teenagers across Africa gathered in Ghana's Capital to discuss issues affecting the continent at the Africa Teens Summit in Accra.

Being the second edition, the summit gathered the continent’s brightest teen inventors, innovators, advocates, entrepreneurs, entertainment personalities, sport and technology enthusiasts to share ideas on issues affecting Africa and how it can be transformed into solutions.

Themed "The Future We See", the hybrid edition took place on 11th of November, 2021 in Accra, Ghana and virtually.

Teenagers across Africa mounted the podium to speak on issues affecting them, exhibited their talents, and connected with one another.

Speaking at the event, 22 year old Micheal Angelo, a model, narrated how he was harassed and teased when he begun modelling. He said he was determined to achieve his dreams by doing things outside of the box.

He entreated young people not to be held back by their dear, but to explore their passion no matter the stumbling blocks.

"The fear of failing shouldn't stop you from achieving certain things. If you've an idea, do not think about what it will be like, but do what it takes to achieve it, that's something I want to pass on to the next generation", he said.

He further called on African governments to create an enabling environment for its youth, "There are young people people out there pushing the boundary, we should help these young people explore opportunities, I'm calling on governments in Africa to change our educational system to more practical than theoretical", he added.

South Africa's child Author, and activist, Stacey Fru, spoke on the importance of literacy to child development. Narrating her experience writing her first book "Smelly Cats", at the age of 7, she explained since then she has grown into a figure society has come to admire. She attributed her success to the continuous support from her family and entreated African families to support their wards to achieve their potentials.

17-year-old Olympic Swimmer, Habibat Ogunbayo from Nigeria addresed participants on the importance of acquiring skills as that's cardinal to their development.

At age 17, Habibat was the only swimmer to represent Nigeria in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in which she broke the Nigerian record and became the first Nigerian woman swimmer to finish the 100m freestyle under one minute.

"Believing in yourself, and surrounding yourself with genuine support system will help you fight your fear." She tells the audience.

The Summit came at a time, a number of children out of school saw a sharp increase due to the economic downturn of covid-19. According to data from statista, In 2019, Niger had 1.6 million children out of school, the highest number in Africa. Tanzania and Mali followed, with around 1.4 million and 1.3 million primary-school-age children not enrolled in primary or secondary education, respectively. That same year, around 33.8 million children were out of school in Sub-Saharan Africa. The summit will draw attention towards the importance of education to the development of Africa and showcase these bright minds as a result of what education can do in one's life.

Other speakers were Rania Harrara, community builder and gender equality advocate, Iyene Essien (Nigeria), Golfer, Mimmy Ashley (Uganda) Model,

Michelle Nkamankeng, Novelist (South Africa), Jana Amin, Girl Education Activist, (Egyptian-American), Zulaikha Patel, Author and Activist, (South Africa)

2020 Virtual Edition

The maiden edition of the Africa Teens Summit (Virtual Edition), held on May 30, 2020, meanwhile gathered talents including; Dune Tilley, a creative fashion and documentary photographer from South Africa, Ellie Scotte, a singer, songwriter, and student from Nigeria.

Other speakers were Megan Werner, Best Selling Author and Founder of U Dream Global South Africa, Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate justice activist, Richard Yusuff, a filmmaker based in Nigeria, Nyeeam Hudson (King Nahh) an award-winning motivational speaker from the United States, Agenes Keamogetswe Seemela and DJ Switch, a multi-talented DJ and Ghanaian entertainer.

The Africa Teens Summit is the brainchild of Mercy Akamo, a communications specialist with years of

experience in the media.

The Second edition was partnered by Jesse Gyau, a Growth and Delivery Strategist, who's the Ghana country partner, for the Summit.