13 hours ago

The Ghana Highway Authority in the Eastern Region has served notice to motorists travelling between the DVLA roundabout in Efiduase, Koforidua to Suhum that due to the heavy downpour over the weekend, a section of the road is temporarily unmotorable.

The Highway Authority has advised motorists from Koforidua to Suhum to “take a turn at the traffic light at the SSNIT Estate to Nyamekrom-Supriso Road then through Obourtumpan to Nkatenkwan and link the road back at the outskirts of Akwadum.”

“Motorists from Suhum to Koforidua are to observe this and turn at the outskirts of Akwadum and follow the same route to Koforidua.”

Ghana Highway Authority apologized to road users for the inconvenience caused.

Source: citifmonline