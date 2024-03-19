53 minutes ago

The police in Banda Nkwanta have killed one armed robber.

According to the police situational report, the police received information that there was a robbery incident on the Teselima-Banda Nkwanta stretch of the Bole-Bamboi highway.

A team from Banda Nkwanta led by Inspector Carl Agyemang Acheampong went to the robbery scene, where they met six armed robbers who had attacked a Benz cargo truck with No. UW 7009 Y.

Upon seeing the police, the armed robbers were reported to have shot at the police, and the police returned fire.

However, the armed robbers rushed into the bush. Upon return to the scene, the police found one of the robbers, believed to be of Fulani extraction, in the bush with gunshot wounds, an automatic pump action gun and 47 rounds of BB ammunition with two empty cartridges.

The armed robber was sent to the Leyaata Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has meanwhile been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for further action.

Source: mynewgh