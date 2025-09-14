9 hours ago

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci on Saturday etched her name in history after cooking what is believed to be the world’s largest pot of jollof rice, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR).

At the ‘Gino World Jollof Festival’ held at car park B of Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Baci prepared 200 bags of rice in a gigantic 22,619-litre pot measuring six metres wide and six metres tall.

The marathon cooking session lasted about nine hours, drawing a massive crowd of fans, entertainers, and food lovers.

Once ready, the mountain of jollof was shared among the public, with over 30,000 people served in takeaway packs. Attendees were also encouraged to bring their own coolers as the food far exceeded expectations.

The Federal Government applauded Baci’s effort. In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, officials described the feat as a testament to Nigeria’s global excellence.

“We encourage more young Nigerians to channel their creativity and talents into ventures that will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to national development and global recognition,” Idris stated through Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

The event was graced by popular figures, including Funke Akindele, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Tomike Adeoye, who joined thousands of supporters in cheering Baci on.