Hill City Productions partners Joy Entertainment to premiere 'My wife or my life' play

3 hours ago

This Easter, Hill City Productions in partnership with Joy Entertainment is making its groundbreaking entry into the theatre space with its maiden play titled, “My Wife or My Life”.

The play is about a Man who discovers after one month into his new marriage that his newly wedded wife is two months pregnant for her ex-boyfriend.

Caught between pressure from the family, church, and society amidst his frustrations and uncertainties about life.

Will he revenge on his wife to save his life or choose his wife over his life so the wife does not commit suicide?

“My Wife or My Life” is an intriguing, thought-provoking stage play laced with music, directed by Kojo Delong.

It features your favourite comic actors; Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, Bright Kekeli Jefferson and other prolific actors such as Edinam Atatsi, Gadede, Chaana, Jude Korankye, Jo Ann and others.

“My Wife or My Life” will be staged at the National Theatre on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17 at 4 pm and 8 pm each day.

Tickets are going for GH₵80.

Dial *713*33*30 for Tickets on all networks.

For Enquiries call +233 256868640.

“My Wife or My Life” is an original Hill City Production and Powered by Joy Entertainment and sponsored by Gh Media, Minnie’s Foods and kroms.

Source: Myjoyonline