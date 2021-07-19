2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been presented with a cheque of Gh¢ 135,000 from their electronic partners Hisense after their match day 34 match against Elmina Sharks at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Although Asante Kotoko lost on Sunday by 1-0 they went home full of smiles as their sponsors presented them with a healthy financial reward.

The porcupine warriors in October 2020 announced a ground breaking sponsorship deal with the Household electronic giants which will pay the club a staggering Ghc1,000,000 every season to become their official household electronic partner.

Asante Kotoko has already taken delivery of Hisense products that is being used to furnish the club's ongoing Adako Jachie project that is aimed at bridging the huge infrastructural deficit at the club currently.

After the club's final game against Elmina Shark the company made the presentation to Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah announced that Kotoko have received $100,000 in cash and products from their entertainment and social virtual partners CEEK VR.