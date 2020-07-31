3 hours ago

Ghana's Joseph Attamah Larweh is full of delight after helping his lower tier side Fatih Karagumruk gain promotion to the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday against his former team Demirspor in the playoff final.

The versatile Ghanaian player played an integral role in his side qualification as he played the full duration of Thursday's all important game and converted the third penalty after a pulsating 1-1 draw in the finals.

After 36 years in the wilderness, Attamah Larweh has helped his on loan club Fatih Karagumruk gain promotion to the Turkish Super Lig.

An obviously excited Attamah Larweh posted a message expressing his delight on his twitter handle:

"Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act. Psalm 37:5 I will like to take this platform to thank all my teammates and staffs of Fatih Karamagumruk. we worked very hard day in day out to achieve this victory. I’m very delighted to be part of this journey," he posted on Twitter.

The versatile Ghanaian player did not only play the full duration of the game but also converted a spot kick to help his side triumph 6-5 on penalty shoot-out at the Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

The Ghanaian descended a tier lower by cancelling his contract with Super Lig side Rizespor in January to sign for second tier side Fatih Karagumruk.

Attamah Larweh is owned by newly crowned Turkish Spuer Lig champions Istanbul Başakşehir and they will determine his future.

