2 hours ago

A hit-and-run driver has crashed a man to death in Koforidua in the Eastern Regional Capital.

The body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood with bruises and severe head injury on Thursday dawn.

The incident occurred at Abriwa-Nkwanta Oyoko Road near S.D.A Training College School Park.

Officers from NADMO Municipal Secretariat, led by the Municipal Director Mr Herbert Danso together with personnel from the Municipal Police Command, went to the scene to take inventories and conveyed the body to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.