7 hours ago

Finnish football club HJK strengthens its bond with Ghanaian talent as Hans Nunoo Sarpei joins their ranks, marking the sixth Ghanaian player to don the blue and white jersey of the club.

Sarpei's arrival adds to the legacy of Ghanaian players at HJK, following in the footsteps of Malik Abubakari (2022), Evans Mensah (2016–2019), Richard Gadze (2016), Anthony Annan (2014 and 2016–2018), and Gideon Baah (2014–2015).

Interestingly, Sarpei shares a familial connection with the club, as his Ghanaian uncle, two-time World Cup participant Hans Adu Sarpei, witnessed HJK's memorable upset against Schalke in August 2011.

During his trial matches in the Liigacup, Sarpei sported the number 77 jersey, a number previously worn by Abubakari and Mensah.

The 25-year-old midfielder solidified his commitment to HJK by signing a 2+1 year contract, affirming his dedication to contributing to the club's success.

Sarpei is set to make his mark in Finnish football wearing the iconic jersey number 14, ready to carry on the tradition of excellence established by his Ghanaian predecessors at HJK.