The Volta region’s member of the Council of State Francis Albert Nyonyo has donated some medical equipment and PPE through the Nyonyo Foundation to the Ho Teaching Hospital and the Anloga health directorate.

The items valued at GHC 100,000 included 50 Veronica buckets, 50 gallons of hand sanitizers, 50 pieces of washing bowls, liquid soaps, hand gloves, infrared thermometer guns, ISO contec patient monitor, ISO contec ECG holter and a lot more.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Nyonyo and the foundation, Member of Parliament for Anlo, Clement Kofi Humado said the donation is meant to equip and aid the facilities in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the world.

“We are doing this donation at a time that coronavirus is ravaging the whole world and so, it’s important that people who are well-resourced support this fight to enable the health facilities and their workers deal with the pandemic,” he said.

The items were handed over to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa who in turn handed it over to the two the hospital and the Anloga Health Directorate.

Receiving the items, the Medical Director of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr. Lord Mensah said the items would boost the output of workers at hospital in the fight against the novel coronavirus.