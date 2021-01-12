1 hour ago

You can hardly find a fan on BetSofa sportsbook who will say that hockey was stress-free and easy for hockey. It was even more difficult than for football and other sports for several reasons. The main ones are indoor rooms for tournaments and low temperatures within them. That's why you can hardly name many championships that weren't stopped in March. The new season barely started, and sometimes, fans even haven't believed it's possible.

Hockey Review: Summing up the Season 2020

However, let's remember that there was no sign of trouble before the mid-March. So, we could enjoy spectacular hockey in different parts of the world.



From the very beginning, we saw the Youth World Cup's denouement in the Czech Republic and incredible Canada's back against the Russians in the final.



The Champions League's final was the next sports event. The Swedish Frölunda defeated the Czech Mountfield and won its fourth title. Who knew this would be the last Champions Hockey League match this year!



In January, the NHL hosted a traditional show called the Match of the Stars. There, we've seen Mathew Barzal runs faster than Connor McDavid, and Shea Weber still scores best of all.

Everything stopped in mid-March. Most European championships declared a final stop of the season with no chance to play later. Somewhere, the season's results determined the champion, and the winners weren't even announced anywhere. All World Championships scheduled for April-May were also canceled, including in the elite division.

All leagues announced the end of the season except for the NHL. By May, it seemed that it would do the same. Still, management was looking for options and negotiating with the players' union. It reached a compromise and decided to play the season in the "hubs."

Note that it was the first time when many matches took place in August for more than a century of NHL history. The play-offs feature a more extended format with 24 teams and an extra play-in round.

Forthcoming Hockey Events: Results and Expectations

Despite many canceled World Championships in the lower divisions, the IIHF elite did not dare to refuse to host matches. A tournament among national teams will occur in Riga and Minsk (the latter is arguable because of its political situation). Besides, the Youth Championship 2021 has started recently in Edmonton. Despite the strict security rules followed by the participants and the lack of fans in the stands, the matches still bring a festive mood.