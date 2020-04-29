1 hour ago

England international, Callum Hudson-Odoi, in an 'Instagram Live' video disclosed the fact he wants to play in the same team as his friend Jadon Sancho and he asked Chelsea to buy him.

The transfer market is not open, but clubs are making their wish lists for this summer and some players are even making their own.

Hudson-Odoi, the Chelsea footballer, took advantage of the lockdown to make a video on 'Instagram Live' and answered his followers' questions. One of the questions was on his relationship with Jadon Sancho, the Borussia Dortmund player.

"Jadon Sancho and I are very good friends. We speak every day, we always write to each other to see what the other person is doing and how he is doing," he explained.

In addition, the Chelsea man praised Sancho as a footballer: "He's having an incredible season." And he said he would love to share a dressing room with him. "I love playing with him. For England as well we’ve played all the way through the ages so the link up has always been there," he continued.

Hudson-Odoi then said he would like the Dortmund striker to move to Chelsea. "I don’t know if he'll come. Of course I would love it if he came to Chelsea," the Chelsea footballer concluded.

At the moment, Man Utd seem the most likely to sign Jadon Sancho. In fact, according to 'The Sun', the footballer has already got an initial agreement with the Red Devils.