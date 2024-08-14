2 hours ago

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is in quest to win back the Hohoe parliamentary seat to ensure it gets a majority of members in the next Parliament.

He expressed optimism that electorates in Hohoe would turn back to the NDC and give their mandate to the opposition party to represent them in Parliament.

He was speaking at a mini rally at the Adabraka Zongo Community of Hohoe during #Mahama4Change2024 campaign tour of the Volta Region.

“Hohoe is the one lost sheep and I have come here to look for you. And I know that on 7th December 2024, Hohoe will be found and come back into the family of the sheep again”, he said.

He appealed to electorates not to fall for the vote-buying mechanism which was deployed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the seat in 2020.

Mr. Mahama entreated them to prioritize the development of their constituency and vote for the NDC, on December 7th, 2024, indicating his party would always stand on the truth and deliver its promises.

“We must choose the truth always. I won in this constituency, presidential, but we lost the parliamentary. And we all know why we lost the parliamentary. And I am asking people to search their consciences because it is not a sustainable way.

“NDC can also say we won’t do any development, we won’t extend electricity, we won’t build schools, we won’t build hospitals, we won’t bring water, won’t do the roads. We will keep the money and then when it’s getting to elections, we will come for your MoMo numbers and we will send you 500, 500, 500.

“But we must not think about only this stomach today. We must think about ourselves, our children, our grandchildren, and our great-grandchildren”, he said.

Mr. Mahama further indicated that the upcoming elections give a chance to the electorates to make informed choices that would have a positive impact on their generations unborn by electing him and the Hohoe NDC parliamentary candidate, Worlanyo Teskpo.

He said he would need the majority seats in parliament when he ascends the Presidency to be able to enable his government to deliver as expected, and sail Ghana out of the economic hardship waters.

“For those who vote skirt and blouse, the message I have is that, when you send Azumah Nelson to go and fight for you, then you take his two hands, and you tie his hands behind his back, and you put him in the boxing ring, can he box?

“So when you vote for me presidential and you say I should go and work for you but the parliamentary you take it and give it to somebody else, it is like tying my hands behind my back and asking me to go and box, it means you haven’t helped me.

“Because I need that member of parliament to be able to approve the appropriations and the budgets so that we can get the money to come and upgrade your polyclinic. And so, when you vote for the President, you must vote for his member of parliament, so that he has a helping majority in parliament to be able to do the things that he has said he will do for you”, Mr. Mahama said.

He reminded the people of Hohoe Zongo of his promise to establish Islamic Senior High Schools and reduce the Hajj Pilgrimage fair when he becomes President once again.

Mr. Mahama promised to complete the Eastern Corridor Road and the Public Health campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) situated in Fodome.

The Hohoe NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Worlanyo Tsekpo promised that resources entrusted in his care would be used judiciously to win back the Hohoe seat and ensure it never goes back to the NPP.