33 minutes ago

Eight teams drawn from the Northern and Southern Zones of the 2022/2023 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League will participate in the 3rd edition of the Women's Premier Super Cup.

The Northern Zone will be represented by League Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Northern Ladies, Dreamz Ladies and Supreme Ladies whereas the Southern Zone comprises of Hasaacas Ladies, holders Faith Ladies, Army Ladies and Berry Ladies.

The tournament is set to usher in the 2023/2024 elite League season with the host city yet to be announced.

Faith Ladies are the current tittle holders after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-1 in an exciting final last year.