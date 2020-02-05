The draw for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup Competition has been held and will see previous Asante Kotoko SC in an Oseikrom derby against Asokwa Deportivo.
The draw was held at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon with GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku, FA Cup Committee Chairman Wilson Arthur and other top officials of the Association all present.
Hearts of Oak will be away to Danbort with Ashantigold SC also set to face Achiken United in the Round of 64 stage which will be played between February 21-24.
There is an all-Premier League tie when Legon Cities take on Inter Allies as well as a mouthwatering clash between Karela FC and Medeama SC in Tarkwa.
FULL MTN FA CUP ROUND OF 64 DRAW:
Mighty Jets vs Great Olympics
Attram De Visser vs Tema Youth
Legon Cities vs Inter Allies
Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T FC
Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak
Accra City FC vs Liberty Professionals
Akatsi All Stars vs Likpe Heroes
Heart of Lions vs WAFA
Akosombo Krystal Palace vs Vision FC
Okwawu United vs Blue Skies Pelicans
Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid
All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks
Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC
Venomous Vipers vs Suamponman United
FC Samartex vs Nkwantaman United
Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko
Karela FC vs Medeama SC
Thunderbolt FC vs King Faisal
Achiken FC vs AshGold
Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Desportivo
Pacific Heroes vs BYF Academy
RTU vs Young Zobzia
Tamale City FC vs Kintampo FC
Paga Crocodiles vs Zuarungu FC
Wa Suntaa FC vs Wa Yasin FC
Aduana Stars vs Bechem United
BA United vs Bofoakwa Tano
Unity FC/Berekum Arsenal vs Berekum Chelsea
DC United vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals
Kenyase New Dreams FC vs Eleven Wonders
Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostles
