The draw for the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup Competition has been held and will see previous Asante Kotoko SC in an Oseikrom derby against Asokwa Deportivo.

The draw was held at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon with GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku, FA Cup Committee Chairman Wilson Arthur and other top officials of the Association all present.

Hearts of Oak will be away to Danbort with Ashantigold SC also set to face Achiken United in the Round of 64 stage which will be played between February 21-24.

There is an all-Premier League tie when Legon Cities take on Inter Allies as well as a mouthwatering clash between Karela FC and Medeama SC in Tarkwa.

FULL MTN FA CUP ROUND OF 64 DRAW:

Mighty Jets vs Great Olympics

Attram De Visser vs Tema Youth

Legon Cities vs Inter Allies

Emmanuel FC vs Uncle T FC

Danbort FC vs Hearts of Oak

Accra City FC vs Liberty Professionals

Akatsi All Stars vs Likpe Heroes

Heart of Lions vs WAFA

Akosombo Krystal Palace vs Vision FC

Okwawu United vs Blue Skies Pelicans

Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Star Madrid

All Blacks vs Elmina Sharks

Unistar Academy vs Skyy FC

Venomous Vipers vs Suamponman United

FC Samartex vs Nkwantaman United

Eleven Wise vs Nzema Kotoko

Karela FC vs Medeama SC

Thunderbolt FC vs King Faisal

Achiken FC vs AshGold

Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Desportivo

Pacific Heroes vs BYF Academy

RTU vs Young Zobzia

Tamale City FC vs Kintampo FC

Paga Crocodiles vs Zuarungu FC

Wa Suntaa FC vs Wa Yasin FC

Aduana Stars vs Bechem United

BA United vs Bofoakwa Tano

Unity FC/Berekum Arsenal vs Berekum Chelsea

DC United vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Kenyase New Dreams FC vs Eleven Wonders

Kintampo Top Talent vs Young Apostles