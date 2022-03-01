1 hour ago

Hollard Ghana, an insurance group, has once again partnered with Citi FM and Citi TV on this year’s Heritage Caravan.

The group, made up of Hollard Life Assurance and Hollard Insurance Ghana, are supporting the caravan with substantial financial commitments.

According to the group, they see the initiative as one that will give a boost to local tourism in the country hence worthy of support.

Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghanasaid,“The Heritage Caravan is a remarkable initiative by Citi that aligns with our values of courageously pursuing a better way. We believe in supporting initiatives that ultimately enable a better future for us all and our country at large. Our underlining purpose is to enable people to live their best lives without worry or concernby being their insurance support system. This initiative offers us the opportunity toreinforce this message and our mantra of doing well by doing good.”

“Consequently, we are elated to be on the Caravan once again to support with a substantial financial commitment as well as engagement activities. We look forward to participants experiencing the purple brand as they tour Ghana. From Cape Coast, through Takoradi to Kumasi, Sunyani, Tamale and back to Accra, across the beautiful country, Hollard’s got them covered.”

In addition to the financial support, Hollard Ghana will also provide a variety of souvenirs and activations for participants during the trip across the country.

This is not the first time the company is supporting Citi FM/Citi TV's Heritage Caravan.

In 2020, the group made invaluable contributions to making the Heritage Caravan successful.

About Hollard Ghana

The country's favourite insurance group is Hollard Ghana, with subsidiaries Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance.

The group combines its deep local knowledge of the market, having operated in Ghana for 25 years as Metropolitan Insurance with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand in 18 countries worldwide.

With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face.

Hollard offers various life and general insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, motor, business, travel, home, and more, and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance) and 0501533698 (Hollard Life).

Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.

ABOUT HERITAGE CARAVAN

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour to various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of the Ghanaian heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has been to all regions of the country, visiting tour sites like the Mole National Park, the Military Museum in Ashanti Region, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces, the village on stilts;Nzulezu, and the crocodile pond at Paga amongst others.

The Heritage Caravan, which has had impressive patronage so far, will be touring 8 regions of Ghana for 7 days;from March 5 to March 12, 2022, in the most epic way.

This year, the Caravan will start from the Greater Accra Region, and continue to the Central, Western, Bono, Northern, Upper East, Ashanti, and the Eastern Regions respectively. It will make stops at historical sites in these regions, and patrons will have the opportunity to learn about compelling facts, and amazing cultural discoveries during these visits.

Aside from the education, exploration, and adventure anticipated for this year’s road trip, patrons will also be taken out on the razzle with a lineup of activities like a Bonfire Night, Boboobo display, a mini durbar with lots of local dishes and drinks, and the chance to form life-long bonds with other entrants.

The Heritage Caravan, an initiative of Citi FM and Citi TV takes place in the month of March (Heritage Month). It is part of a series of events that marks the Heritage Month; a month-long exposition on the Ghanaian heritage, and historical antecedence.