Basake Holy Stars pip Elmina Sharks 1-0 to stay on top of the League table in Zone Two. Prince Opoku scored the only goal of the game in the 44th minute to keep his side on give his side all the spoils. Enis Boadu of Basake Holy Stars was adjudged player of the match following his superb performance in the game.

In cape Coast, Venomous Vipers shared the spoils with Skyy FC at the Robert Mensah Stadium. Both sides played so well but couldn’t find the back of the net as the game ended 0-0.

Still in the zone, All Blacks played out a 1-1 draw with Rospak FC at Swedru. Oscar Mensah scored the opener for All Blacks in the 75th minute before Chris Tawiah got the equalizer for Rospak FC in the 82nd minute.

Here are the results in Zone Two: