1 hour ago

Basake Holy Stars defied the odds to beat New Edubiase United 1-0 on Matchday 0 of the Access Bank Division One League.

New Edubiase United have been very potent at home - with an unbeaten run at Bekwai but Abubakar Konda Adams scored the winner in the 18th minute for Basake Holy Stars to grab the points- to move on top of the table in Zone Two.

Meanwhile, Future Stars recorded a 2-0 victory over Venomous Vipers. Samuel Kwarteng scored first in the 67th minute before Kwaku Ernest Frimpong doubled the lead for Future Stars to help his side secure victory.

Still in the zone, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs pip King Faisal 1-0 at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast. Emmanuel Ifeanyi scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute to win the game for Mysterious Dwarfs.

Here are the results in Zone Two: