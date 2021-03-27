23 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reportedly returned to the Ashanti region as they choose the Obuasi Lenclay Sports Stadium as their home ground for the second round campaign in the 2020/21 league season.

It comes just few days to the commencement of the second round contest between the 18 clubs.

The Reds have been using the Accra Sports Stadium throughout the first round of the 2020/21 league season and even in their CAF inter-club competitions this season following the closure of their favourites Baba Yara Stadium for renovation.

Aside Asante Kotoko, the Accra Sports Stadium is currently being used by Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies and Great Olympics.

Due to congestion at the Accra Sports Stadium and the stress in playing league matches at night, it is being reported in the local media that the Porcupines have now settled for the Lenclay Sports Stadium in Obuasi as home venue for the second round of the league season.

The Lenclay Sports Stadium is currently being used by AshantiGold Sporting Club and they happens to be the only users of the venue.

Asante Kotoko had to move their home matches to the Accra Sports Stadium because their usual home venue Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi is currently undergoing renovations.

Meanwhile, the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League has been rescheduled from Friday, March 19, 2021 to Friday, April 2, 2021.

The decision is to give handlers of the Black Stars ample time to prepare for the two remaining Africa Cup of National qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Princip.