3 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has donated more than GHS 200,000 to over 200 widows in his constituency, offering a significant boost to their livelihoods and drawing widespread praise from the community.

The donation was made during a community outreach event in Effutu, where several beneficiaries were visibly emotional, describing the gesture as timely, compassionate, and transformative.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the initiative was part of his ongoing commitment to social welfare, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as widows.

“This is more than just support,” he stated. “It is a statement of solidarity and a reaffirmation of our shared responsibility to uplift the vulnerable among us.”

Many of the recipients, some of whom had lost their spouses decades ago, offered heartfelt prayers and blessings for the MP. Some even expressed their faith in his future national leadership, describing him as a "beacon of hope" and a “leader with the heart of the people.”

The gesture is the latest in a series of interventions by the Effutu MP, who has been lauded for spearheading initiatives in education, health, and social protection throughout the constituency.

