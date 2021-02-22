49 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for the Sisala East constituency of the Upper West region, hon Issahaku Amidu Chinnia has donated some four brand new car tyres to fix a broken-down vehicle of the Municipal Education Directorate to ensure effective monitoring and supervision.

The cost of the tyres which stood at Ghc5000 also came with the payment of Ghc5000 by Hon Issahaku Chinnia which was debt accrued from maintenance of the vehicle for some time now.

The gesture of the Member of Parliament was to encourage the supervision of schools in the Municipality to promote effective teaching and learning.

The Municipal Education Director, who received the items on behalf of the Directorate thanked Hon Chinia for his gesture and stated that it was both inspiring and motivating to them.

The Director promised to take personal care of the vehicle to ensure that it is used to enhanced educational activities in the area for the benefit of the Municipality.

Hon Issahaku Amidu Chinia, has made education at every sector in the constituency and Municipality as one of his topmost priorities and his intervention was to lend credence to his commitment in the promotion of education in the area.