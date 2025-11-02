5 hours ago

Chairman of the MTN Elite U-19 Championship, Hon. Eric Edem Agbana, has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and MTN Ghana for their steadfast commitment to youth football development, following the official launch of the maiden edition of the competition in Accra on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Agbana, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Ketu North, praised the GFA under President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku for revitalizing Ghana’s football structure through strategic youth initiatives, describing the U-19 Championship as a cornerstone of that vision.

“This initiative is a springboard for unearthing and refining young talents across the country,” Agbana said.

“It will provide players, especially those from underserved communities, the chance to gain exposure, develop discipline, and build careers in football.”

Agbana also lauded MTN Ghana for its continued investment in Ghanaian football, noting that the company’s support reflects a strong sense of national purpose and youth empowerment.

The championship is part of the GFA’s broader “Power to the Youth” agenda, aimed at building a structured pathway from grassroots football to the national stage.

Competition Details



Venue: Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram



Dates: October 23 – November 2, 2025



Format: 11-day tournament featuring 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) U-19 teams



Focus: Talent discovery, exposure, and character development

“This is your stage,” Agbana told the players.“Train hard, stay humble, and remember that talent opens the door, but character keeps it open.”

Agbana also congratulated the Black Stars on their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling it a symbol of Ghana’s resilience and renewed football excellence.

With youth development now firmly in focus, Ghana’s football ecosystem is poi sed to nurture the next generation of stars — from Prampram to the global stage.