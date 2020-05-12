2 days ago

The MP for Bolga Central constiteency Hon Isaac Adongo has donated food items to the Muslim communities in Bolgatanga.

The donation was done in a short ceremony on Tuesday as the Ramadan months reaches its final 9 or 10 days.

The items includes:100 bags of sug100 100 cartons of milk and 100 boxes of Lipton tea, which will be shared among the Muslim fraternity.

Hon Adongo made the presentation through the Bolga Central constiteency Zongo caucus coordinator of NDC Alhaji Aminu Bengazi for onwards distribution.

Presenting the item hon Adongo said he sees this as an annual gesture as been done for his Moslem brother and pray they all end the fasting successful. He also ask the for blessing from the various Imams in his endeavor.

The Zongo caucus Coordinator Alhaji Bengazi thanked the MP for the donation. He assured the MP and the executives of the party of fair distribution to every Moslem community in the Constituency.

The executives Present in the ceremony were the the Constituency secretary Mr Roland Ayoo, the Constituency organizer Mr Martin Adabre, the Constituency women organizer Mrs Joyce Abolga and the committed constiteency driver Mr Stephen.