Business Man and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has donated Personal Protective Equipment to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The donation happened on Wednesday, May 6 at the hospital premises.

The Items donated included 3000 pieces of Face masks, 200 N95 Face masks, 1000 pairs of Examination Gloves and 12 sets of Tissue towels.

The donation was received on behalf of the hospital by Brig. Gen. Obodai, a Commander at the 37 military Hospital, Col. Vowotor- Chief Matron and Lt. Col. Amakye, a senior Nursing Officer.

Also present at the Hospital were Major Isaac Konadu, Head of Finance at the Military Hospital and Adjutant to the Commanding Officer.

After the presentation, the hospital expressed profound gratitude for the gesture and entreated other individuals and corporate entities to assist in a similar endeavour.

Hon. Agyapong also pledged to put up a Cardiothoracic Centre estimated at about $1.9 million for the hospital before advising on strict adherence to existing protocols on proper use of the items and the WHO prescribed prevention measures.

This donation follows a string of others that has been done for other key institutions within the country in the face of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.