5 hours ago

In the aftermath of Ghana's disappointing departure from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Hon. Kobena Woyome, the Ranking Member for Youth and Sports, expressed his discontent with the multitude of changes made during the match against Mozambique.

This marks the second consecutive early exit for Ghana from AFCON, following a lackluster performance in the 33rd edition in Cameroon.

Hon. Woyome did not hold back in his criticism of what he perceives as confusing game management against Mozambique.

In an interview with Peace FM, he raised concerns about the coaching and technical aspects, suggesting that it seemed like there was a lack of clarity in the team's strategy.

"We look at the coach aspect the technical aspect my little observation is it is as if we don't know what we are doing using the last game against Mozambique as an example," he told Peace FM.

"When it is not broken you don't attempt to fixing anything 85th minute to the 90th minute and the added time I didn't see why we should have so many changes all going at the same time.

"When we all were proven right one came out to say that he was performing he wasn't tired so what went into all those things are there interferences in the work is somebody asking somebody to do A,B,C,D for me,"

He emphasized the principle of not fixing something that is not broken, particularly questioning the wisdom behind multiple substitutions made between the 85th minute and the 90th minute, including added time.

Hon. Woyome questioned the need for numerous changes simultaneously, especially when a player had affirmed his good performance and denied fatigue.

The ranking member further pondered on whether external influences were interfering with the team's work, raising questions about potential directives or requests from external sources.