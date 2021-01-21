4 hours ago

The longest serving Minister for Youth and Sports in recent times and Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti Region, Hon Isaac Asiamah has been overlooked in the President's list of nominees submitted to Parliament with Hon Yussif Mustapha his replacement.

Despite overseeing the construction of more than 10 Multi purpose youth and sports centers which is at various stages of completion across the country, Hon Isaac Asiamah was not retained at the Sports Ministry.

He has been replaced by the former National Service Scheme (NSS) boss and current Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori Hon Yussif Mustapha

Hon Yussif Mustapha has been rewarded for claiming the Yagba/Kubore Constituency seat from the NDC's Alhaji Ibrahim Rauf Tanko.

He managed to poll 9,393 votes as against the 18,153 votes garnered by Mr Mustapha who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the National Service Secretariat (NSS).

The 41 year old is expected to continue with the infrastructural projects which includes the multi purpose sports facilities which is at various stages of completion, youth empowerment, development of sports across board.