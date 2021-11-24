2 hours ago

The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) has described as malicious and unfounded reports in the media that suggest Justice Clemence Honyenuga has been given vehicles by the president to jail Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni and one another.

Justice Honyenuga, a Justice of the Supreme who was recently reinstated by the Supreme Court has been given two service vehicles by the Judicial as duty post vehicles.

But, it has been branded as a vehicle from the President to motivate Justice Honyenuga to jail Dr Opuni Siedu Agongo who are standing trial before.

Reacting to the reports in the Media, the president of the AMJG Justice Henry Anthony Kwoffie said it is a deliberate attempt.to cause disaffection to the judge and the Judiciary.

“What is being thrown around on social media, we find it extremely malicious, unfounded and deliberate attempt to cause disaffection to Justice Honyenuga in particular and the judiciary in general and we take great exception and also an attempt to scandalise the judiciary.