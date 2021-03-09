1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has showered praises on the triumphant Black Satellites team that won the African Youth Championship in Mauritania on Saturday.

The National U20 team beat Uganda 2-0 in the final match played at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott in Mauritania with goals from captain Daniel Afriyie Barnie to emerge as champions of the African Youth competition.

Speaking during the State of the Nations Address(SONA) in Parliament, the first gentleman of the land showered plaudits on the Black Satellites team and said this should be the start of a new era of success in our football.

The President says the feat chalked by the Black Satellites should mark an era of sustained excellence and achievements in Ghana football.

“This is a proper occasion for me once again, on behalf of all Ghanaians to congratulate the Black Satellites on the splendid victory in winning the nation’s fourth U-20 Africa Nations trophy when they defeated Uganda by two goals to none on Sunday in Nouakchott, Capital of Republic of Mauritania”

“Ayekoo to the Black Satellites and to the technical and management team for the independents day gift. I look forward to receive them at the Jubilee House later this afternoon after I am done with you to receive them this afternoon”

“Hopefully, this soon be the beginning of a new era of success for Ghanaian football” he said.