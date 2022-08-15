2 hours ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says nobody should blame Mr. Alan Kyeremateng for the unguided statement of Mr. Hopeson Adorye.

He says the Trade Minister did not coerce Mr. Adorye to make such erroneous comments.

Hopeson Adorye, during a walk dubbed "Aduru Wo So", organized by a pro-Alan group noted that northerners who he said represent the Dombo side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tradition are only fit for running mates in the party.

In a damning verdict on Northerners, Adorye ridiculed their status in the NPP, saying Dombos are always in the mix and fit as running mates to either a Dankwa candidate or a Busia candidate so, that tradition must continue.

“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region,” Hopeson Adorye, talk participants of a walk in Kumasi dubbed a “Walk for Alan.”

He continued: “whenever a Dankwa leads the party, the Busia side step aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Dankwa side step aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for running mate).”

“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Dankwa contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit in 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he runned with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Dankwa, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

"If it went to Dankwa, came to Busia, went back to Dankwa, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye said.

He, however, has denied the comments adding that his explanation has been taken out of context.

But speaking on Okay FM's "Ade Akye Abia" programme, the astute lawyer explained that the party has come a long way to allow such ethnocentric comments to create division among its rank and file, especially amongst the leadership of the party.

"This is the time every body needs to get on board and and not be divided by divisive comments. Hopeson Adorye was wrong in his analogy but nobody should be made to suffer for it . . . the party is bigger than any body's personal interest.

"That notwithstanding, I believe that the current leadership of the party should be quick in their discussions and allow for persons who are interested to declare their intentions.

"I believe this will also put a stop to those making declaration for those who will want to declare their intentions for the flagbearership of the party," he added.