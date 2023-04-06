1 hour ago

A member of the ruling National Patriotic Party, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has challenged the call by CODEO for the resignation of two commissioners appointed by the president to be board members of the EC.

According to him, the constitution doesn't inhibit anyone from serving in such a capacity despite their political affiliation, but rather based on qualification and expertise.

His comment comes on the heels of calls made by the Coalition of the Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) for two members of the newly appointed board of the electoral commission to resign on the grounds of political affiliation.

"No one can ever say they don't vote; we all vote. Not many people will go out there dressed in party colours, but we all belong to one side of the political divide", he said.

At a press conference on April 5, 2023, CODEO called for the resignation of two of the three members appointed by the president to serve as board members of the electoral commission. The two named by the coalition to resign are Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijini.

The failed MP aspirant, Hopeson Adorye, noted that the new appointees had done nothing wrong to merit a resignation, but rather the time used to discuss such matters should be channelled into other development matters.

"Let us not waste our precious time on issues such as this... the concern should be whether the person appointed can serve the people of Ghana well," he added.

He was speaking on Accra-based Neat FM.