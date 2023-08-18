5 hours ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says Ghana’s hosting of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat poses a serious challenge to the country’s security following the recent uprising in West Africa.

NCCE bemoans that the opening of Ghana’s borders for free trade and the movement of goods and services is likely to create an opportunity for violent extremist groups to infiltrate the country.

During an interaction with officials of the Public Engagement Department of Parliament, the Deputy Chairperson of the NCCE, Samuel Asare Akuamoah stressed the need for a collaborative effort to protect Ghana’s democracy in ensuring the success of the AfCFTA.

“It was not just given to us. We went to bid for it among all the over 50 countries, and we won to open our borders and the borders of the continent. Free trade, movement of goods and services and now look at the subregion of West Africa where the secretariat is located. We are troubled by jihadist, violent extremist groups, coup d’état and so how do you open up.”

“It is a challenge that confronts us. So as we go out, parliamentary service whether you are alone or working with us, as you engage the community you should also look at the issue of radicalization and violent extremism,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline